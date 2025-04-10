Russia, US discuss plans for new meeting on diplomatic irritants — State Department

WASHINGTON, April 10. /TASS/. Russia and the United States discussed holding another meeting to address irritants in their diplomatic relations, said the press service of the US State Department following the Russian-US consultations in Istanbul.

"Deputy [US] Assistant Secretary [Sonata] Coulter and [Russian] Ambassador [Alexander] Darchiyev discussed holding a follow-up meeting on these issues in the near term, as needed, with the date, location, and representation to be determined," it said in a statement.

It said the current round of consultations has demonstrated that the parties are maintaining a "constructive approach" in their relations.