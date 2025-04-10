Russia's position on Balkans may help prevent negative developments in region — president

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Republika Srpska expects that Russia's position on the Balkans, presented at the UN Security Council, will help prevent negative developments in the region, Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik told TASS in an interview.

He noted that in March, some European representatives began discussing a potential change in the role of EUFOR Althea, the EU military mission operating in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"We are very grateful that Russia remains committed to engaging with the Balkans in the UN Security Council, particularly regarding the Dayton Agreement, as Russia is one of its guarantors. There is not a single meeting where this topic is not discussed," Dodik said in response to a related question.

"We have no interest in EUFOR changing its role, and we do not want Althea’s mandate to be altered. That’s why we always emphasize to our Russian partners that if such a change is proposed, the Security Council should not approve it," he concluded.