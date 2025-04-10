Russian stock market indices rising on Thursday — market data

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Thursday with growing indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index added 4.29% to 2,764.28 points. The RTS Index edged up by 5.61% to 1,024.29 points. The yuan lost one kopeck over the day to 11.52 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index closes Thursday with growth, following global platforms and commodity markets. The key cause is the 90-day pause on the matter of duties from the administration of Donald Trump. An extra positive point is next comments of the US President concerning the meeting with Vladimir Putin," Andrey Alekseev from the Pervaya Management Company said.

Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,650 - 2,750 points. BCS Investment World forecasts the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,675-2,825 points tomorrow.