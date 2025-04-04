Almost half of French people want Marine Le Pen on presidential ballot

PARIS, April 4. /TASS/. Almost half of French citizens believe that Marine Le Pen, head of the parliamentary faction of the National Rally party, should be one of the candidates in the 2027 presidential election despite her embezzlement charge, according to a poll conducted by the French Institute of Public Opinion (IFOP).

"Almost one in two French nationals (49%) would like Marine Le Pen to run in the 2027 presidential election, a seven percentage point rise compared to February," the pollster said in a statement.

According to the poll’s results, the court ruling banning Le Pen from running in the next presidential election affected voter expectations. In February, 74% of the French thought that the National Rally faction’s leader would stand in the election, but in early April, the share dropped to 37%. However, the party’s supporters remain optimistic as 69% of them still believe that Le Pen will wind up on the ballot.

The survey, conducted on April 1-2, involved 1,000 people over the age of 18.

On Monday, a Paris court handed Le Pen a four-year prison sentence, two years to be served as a suspended sentence and the other two under house arrest with an electronic monitoring device. Another stipulation of the verdict is that she is not allowed to run in the French presidential election in 2027. Le Pen slammed the court’s decision as politically motivated.