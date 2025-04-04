WASHINGTON, April 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Grigory Karasin and Sergey Beseda, advisor to the director of Russia's Federal Security Service, showed the utmost professionalism during Russia-US talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict in Riyadh, The Washington Post wrote.

According to the newspaper, the Russian representatives have a vast negotiating experience, which spans decades, and are well aware of all aspects of the Ukraine conflict. The paper wrote, citing experts, that the work on improving Russia-US ties on a parallel track to the talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict was "a big victory for Russian diplomacy."

On February 18, the Russian and US delegations held the first round of talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict in Riyadh. Lavrov, Ushakov, and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev attended the talks on the Russian side. The US part was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. On February 27, Russian and US diplomats and experts discussed issues facing both embassies at a meeting in Istanbul.

On March 24, representatives of Russia and the United States met in Riyadh to discuss the resumption of the Black Sea initiative. The Russian delegation was led by Karasin and Beseda. The US delegation included Andrew Peek, senior director for Europe at the US National Security Council, and Michael Anton, director of Policy Planning Staff at the Department of State.