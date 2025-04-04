US hopes Russia serious about resolving conflict in Ukraine — Rubio

BRUSSELS, April 4. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed hope that Russia is genuinely committed to resolving the conflict in Ukraine peacefully, and believes their intentions will become clear within a few weeks.

"We will know soon enough, in a matter of weeks, not months whether Russia is serious about peace or not. I hope that they are. But obviously we should test that proposition," he told a press conference following a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, broadcast by C-SPAN TV.

"Ultimately, [Russia’s President Vladimir] Putin will have to make that decision, the Russian Federation will have to make that decision. The Ukrainians have shown the willingness to enter into a complete ceasefire to create space for negotiation. We will know from their answers very soon whether they are serious about proceeding with real peace or if it’s a delay tactic. If it’s a delay tactic, the president is not interested in that," he said.

"[US] President [Donald] Trump is not going to fall into the trap of endless negotiations about negotiations. We will know soon enough whether or not Russia is serious about peace. If they are, it would be great, then we can move towards peace. If they are not, then we will have to re-evaluate where we stand and what we do moving forward. I remain hopeful that peace is possible and that the Russians are serious about peace. We want them to be serious about peace and hopefully they are," he said.

United States optimistic about resolving the conflict

According to Rubio, the Trump administration remains optimistic that a peace deal can be reached, but understands that the negotiation process will be difficult. The secretary of state admitted that if Ukraine talks stall, Congress will put pressure on the White House to tighten sanctions against Russia. The American administration will not be able to prevent this if the parties do not make progress, the head of the State Department believes.

Rubio noted that the steps currently being taken by the United States, Russia and Ukraine are bringing peace closer, and Washington hopes that an agreement in which both sides make compromises will be reached soon. The United States expects both Moscow and Kiev to take concrete steps that show they are sincerely interested in resolving their differences as quickly as possible.

He said the United States will not speculate on what concessions either Russia or Ukraine might make to resolve the conflict, because that depends primarily on Moscow and Kiev.

"The only way the war ends it’s in a negotiated settlement. If it’s not an unconditional surrender, then it is both sides make concessions," he stated.

The head of the State Department said that he took part in negotiations in Washington with Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev. During the meeting, the parties conveyed a number of messages to each other on resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia’s position

Putin and Trump held a telephone conversation on March 18 to discuss a 30-day ceasefire in the Ukrainian conflict, conditions for preventing escalation, and various other international topics. The Russian leader agreed with Trump's proposal to implement a moratorium on strikes on energy sites by both sides.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, since then Ukraine has violated the agreement on a daily basis, despite public statements of support for the Russian-American agreements to halt such attacks. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Kiev has chosen not to adhere to the moratorium.

Putin has repeatedly expressed support for the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, but only taking into account Russia’s interests and eliminating the root causes of the crisis. Only this, according to the Russian leader, will lead to the long-term peace that Moscow wants.

In 2024, the Russian president outlined the conditions for resolving the situation in Ukraine, including the withdrawal of Ukrainian armed forces from Donbass and Novorossiya and Kiev's refusal to join NATO. According to him, the rights, freedoms and interests of Russian-speaking citizens should also be fully ensured. Furthermore, Russia considers it necessary to lift all Western sanctions against it and achieve a non-aligned, nuclear-weapon-free status for Ukraine.