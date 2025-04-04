Russian troops thwart Ukraine’s military logistics’ plans in Zaporozhye

ROSTOV-ON-DON, April 4. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces’ liberation of the settlements of Lobkovoye, Stepovoye and Malye Shcherbaki in the Zaporozhye Region have inflicted damages on logistics of the Ukrainian military in terms of its redeployment and transfer of weapons and equipment, Chairman of Russia’s Civic Chamber Commission on Sovereignty, Patriotic Projects and Veteran Support Vladimir Rogov told TASS on Friday.

"The liberation of Maliye Shcherbaki, Lobkovoye and Stepanovo had a major impact upon the configuration of the frontline," he said.

"These are small communities, but all of them are not just being standing on the contact line, but stretching along frontline, where enemy's main logistics were provided for, including the deployment of Ukrainian personnel, the transfer of ammunition and military equipment," Rogov added.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier on Friday that Russian troops liberated eight communities in the Donetsk area and the Zaporozhye Region over the week of March 29 - April 4 in the special military operation in Ukraine.

The ministry announced that "Battlegroup Dnepr units liberated the settlements of Malye Shcherbaki, Lobkovoye and Stepanovo in the Zaporozhye Region through active operations."