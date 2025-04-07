Roscosmos chief, NASA official discuss launches from Baiterek

BAIKONUR /Kazakhstan/, April 7. /TASS/. Roscosmos chief Dmitry Bakanov and NASA Space Operations Mission Directorate Associate Administrator Ken Bowersox discussed launches from the Baiterek space complex under construction in Kazakhstan, Roscosmos said.

The two space officials, who met at the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan, also addressed cooperation on the International Space Station (ISS), and the upcoming launch of the Soyuz MS-27 manned spacecraft, due on April 8. Along with Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Aleksey Zubritsky, the Russian spacecraft will also carry NASA astronaut Jonny Kim under the seat-swap program.

"Also, Dmitry Bakanov and Ken Bowersox discussed plans to commemorate the upcoming Soyuz-Apollo docking anniversary," the state-run space corporation added.

Earlier on Monday, Bakanov inspected Baikonur facilities, including workshops where Soyuz and Progress spacecraft, as well as Soyuz rockets, are being readied for launch.