Net sales by top Russian exporters down to $10.2 bln in March — Central Bank

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Net currency sales by major exporters declined from $12.4 bln in February to $10.2 bln in March, the Bank of Russia said.

"Net currency sales by top exporters dropped from $12.4 bln in February to $10.2 bln in March amid negative dynamics of oil prices and higher sales in prior month because of the repayment of ruble liabilities by some companies," the Central Bank said.

The population at the same time was either a net seller or a net buyer of foreign exchange amid small volatility of the currency rate, the regulator added.