Kremlin suggests contacting Gazprom on Nord Stream turbine progress

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggested forwarding all questions to Gazprom on any new contacts with Canada and Germany regarding the return of the Nord Stream gas pipeline’s turbine after the scheduled maintenance.

"This is the question for Gazprom," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Gazprom was forced to reduce natural gas supplies over the Nord Stream pipeline lower than planned due to the delayed return of gas compressor units from repair by Siemens and malfunctions in technical engines, the Russian gas holding said on June 14. Siemens Energy said one of the gas turbines cannot be returned to Germany from Montreal due to Canada’s sanctions against Russia. As a result, gas throughput over the Nord Stream has been constrained to 40% of maximum capacity.