Nissan mulls transferring part of production from Japan to the US due to tariffs

TOKYO, April 8. /TASS/. Japan’s Nissan Motor is considering transfer of part of its production capacities from Japan to the US to mitigate the impact of tariffs imposed by the administration of President Donald Trump, the Kyodo news agency reported citing the authorities of the Fukuoka Prefecture, where two of the company's plants are located.

As the agency noted, representatives of the manufacturer told the prefectural authorities that the company plans to reduce production of Rogue crossovers, which are assembled at one of two plants in Fukuoka Prefecture for export to the US. Instead, the company plans to increase their production in the United States.

Nevertheless, the automaker also told the local authorities that it intends to maintain production capacities in the prefecture despite the reduction in production. At the same time, Nissan will increase production of the Patrol SUVs, popular in the Middle East and Australia, which are assembled at another of the company's plants in Fukuoka.

On April 2, Trump announced the introduction of customs duties on products from 185 countries and territories. Additional tariffs of 24% were approved for goods from Japan. The US administration also introduced additional customs duties of 25% on all imported cars from April 3, which also seriously affects interests of Japan.