Trump's trade policy to only highlight China's competitive advantages — Chinese expert

BEIJING, April 8. /TASS/. The Chinese economy will be able to weather US President Donald Trump's trade war, Gao Jian, an expert from the Research Institute for International Security and Strategy at the Qinghua University, told TASS.

Commenting on the new tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump, the expert said that the US trade policy will only highlight China's competitive advantages.

"There are no winners in tariff wars, they will certainly have negative consequences for the Chinese economy. However, in my opinion, these consequences will be limited and will not be able to undermine China's stable economic growth," the expert said.

According to the expert, an analysis of China's economic policy over the past few years shows that the country was ready for such a development. In particular, he pointed to the concept of a new development model put forward by the Chinese government back in 2020, focused on the domestic market while actively interacting with the global market.

The expert recalled that in March, at a parliamentary session Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Qiang outlined the importance of building a unified national market.

"China has a sufficient set of macroeconomic tools to effectively respond to the current situation," the expert said, drawing attention to the fact that China has a stable political system, the most complete production chains in the world, a sufficient number of scientific and technical personnel, as well as a constantly growing domestic market.

"These factors are enough for China to maintain firm control over the course of its economic development. Moreover, I’m an optimist: Trump's tariff policy will only highlight China's competitive advantages, since the internal political instability of the United States and the deep crises of its economy carry serious risks," Gao Jian believes.

On April 2, Trump announced the introduction of customs duties on products from 185 countries and territories. Russia is not on this list. Universal 10% tariffs came into force on April 5, while individual tariffs will go into effect on April 9. In addition, the US administration introduced customs duties of 25% on all imported cars from April 3.

After the announcement of the duties, within two days, companies in the S&P 500 index lost a total of about $5 trillion in market capitalization, a dip not seen since the "covid" decline of March 2020.