US nuclear security nominee opposes resuming nuclear testing

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. Brandon Williams, the US president’s nominee to lead the National Nuclear Security Administration at the Department of Energy, said he would advise the White House against a resumption of nuclear testing.

He made the statement at his confirmation hearing at the US Senate Armed Services Committee in response to a question from Jacky Rosen, a Democratic senator from Nevada.

"I would not advise testing, and I think we should rely on the scientific information" that has been collected from previous tests, he said when asked whether he would recommend a return to nuclear tests, if confirmed.

Some members of US President Donald Trump’s inner circle previously called for a resumption of nuclear tests.