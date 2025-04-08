US uses Ukrainian crisis to divert attention from trade war — political analyst

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The United States appears to be growing impatient with the situation in Ukraine, hastening negotiations for a potential peace agreement to distract European allies from the trade war initiated by President Donald Trump, according to Andrey Sushentsov, the dean of the Department of International Relations at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University). He shared these insights with TASS.

"By expressing impatience regarding the Ukrainian conflict, the US aims to demonstrate to both European partners and the domestic audience that it is unwilling to back down. Washington is leveraging the Ukrainian crisis as a diversion amidst Trump’s imposition of high tariffs on imports from the European Union, which will impact Europe far more severely than the Ukrainian situation," Sushentsov, a member of the Scientific and Expert Council under the Russian Security Council, explained. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously stated that Washington would reconsider its stance on Ukraine if it perceives that Russia is stalling negotiations. This assessment is expected to become clearer in the coming weeks, he added.

"Historically, negotiations to resolve significant conflicts have never been completed in just a few weeks. Russia seeks not merely a cessation of hostilities but a foundational settlement based on an agreement that will not be easily disregarded in the coming years. This can only be achieved if Russia's vital interests are acknowledged. All parties involved in the negotiations must accept this if they wish to attain a sustainable resolution," Sushentsov remarked.

"The US recognizes that Ukraine is losing in this conflict, as evidenced by the developments on the battlefield. Donald Trump is not inclined to revert to the indirect military confrontation with Russia that characterized Joe Biden's presidency, during which the US was the primary sponsor and supporter of Ukraine. Under Biden, Washington exacerbated the Ukrainian crisis, complicating efforts for a resolution. Russian diplomats are currently informing their American counterparts about the challenging situation the Biden administration has created," the political analyst added.

Sushentsov believes that "Russia and the United States remain adversaries on numerous international issues, but for the first time in many years, they are seeking to manage this rivalry."

"Moscow and Washington will need considerable time to navigate this complex situation. Rushing the negotiations will be counterproductive," the analyst concluded.

On April 2, Trump announced the imposition of tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. Universal tariffs of 10% took effect on April 5, with individual tariffs set to begin on April 9. For all EU countries, the duties will be 20%. Additionally, the United States has imposed a 25% tariff on all car imports, effective April 3.