Brazil supports search for peaceful solutions on Ukraine — Russian ambassador to Brazil

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Brasilia is well aware of the root causes of the Ukraine conflict and stands ready to help find ways for a peaceful settlement, Russian Ambassador to Brazil Alexey Labetsky said in an interview with TASS.

"I can confirm that Brazil’s view on the Ukraine conflict remains unchanged. Brazil is among the founders of the "Friends of Peace" platform, along with China and other countries.They are closely monitoring the development of the situation and they understand the root causes of the conflict," Labetsky said, responding to a question about where Brazil stands on the Ukrainian issue. "They want to promote a careful search for peaceful solutions. So, I see no shift in their position."

Commenting on recent reports from Russian and Western media outlets about former Italian Prime Minister Massimo d'Alema’s unsuccessful attempts to serve as the Kiev regime's emissary and meet with the Brazilian leadership, Labetsky downplayed this news, saying that it "was secondary, and no one in Brazil initially took much notice of this event." "It was not even in the top ten news events for both media and local political establishment," Labetsky said.

At the same time, the ambassador stressed that the Ukrainian issue is still on the agenda of Russia-Brazil contacts, and Moscow highly appreciates Brasilia's non-adherence to Western sanctions and refusal to supply arms to the conflict zone.

"I would also like to note that Brazil welcomes serious attempts to find a possible political solution to the Ukraine conflict. They know it is challenging and realize that the causes of the conflict are related to the unresolved issues of European security and security of our country, as well as of ensuring the rights of the Russian-speaking population," Labetsky emphasized.