US deliver more strikes on Yemen’s Hodeida, killing four — TV

DOHA, April 8. /TASS/. The United States has delivered another series of strikes on the Houthi-controlled city of Hodeida in Yemen, the Houthi-owned Al Masirah television channel reported.

According to the TV channel, the attack targeted residential quarters. At least four people were killed and 13 more were wounded. Rescuers continue clearing debris.

On March 15, the US started to carry out massive strikes on Houthi facilities in Yemen based on an order from President Donald Trump. The US Central Command said that the goal was to defend American interests and restore freedom of navigation. In response, the Ansar Allah movement attacked the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the northern part of the Red Sea multiple times, using missiles and drones. There were no reports of damage to the vessel.