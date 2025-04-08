Russian defense chief calls for systematic analysis of combat use of ground-based robots

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The combat use of ground-based robotics platforms needs to be analyzed regularly, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said.

On April 8, the Russian Defense Ministry hosted a scientific and technical conference on the development and use of ground-based robotic systems based on the experience of the special military operation.

"We need to ensure regular analysis of the combat use of ground-based robots. On this basis, a mechanism needs to be created that will make it possible to adjust the tactical and technical requirements for such systems and summarize the tactics of the effective use of ground-based robots in conjunction with other unmanned platforms in accordance with a single plan," Belousov noted.