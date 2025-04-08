Musk’s agency uses AI to identify officials disloyal to Trump — report

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is using artificial intelligence to surveil communications of officials at the US Environmental Protection Agency for hostility to President Donald Trump and his agenda, Reuters reported, citing sources.

DOGE staff deployed Musk’s Grok AI chatbot to monitor posts in such apps as Microsoft Teams, according to the sources.

Cybersecurity experts expressed concern that AI could be used by the Trump administration or Musk personally to advance their political interests or gain access to sensitive information.

One other source said DOGE staff are using insecure technology to communicate, including Google Docs and the messaging app Signal, bypassing some vetting processes and chains of custody for official government documents and potentially violating federal record-keeping rules.

After Trump assumed office as president, DOGE embarked on a sweeping effort to audit government spending. According to Musk, the agency hopes to trim US budget expenses by $2 trillion.