Belarusian president calls Trump's decision on tariffs 'economically illogical'

MINSK, April 8. /TASS/. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko called the decision of the US leader Donald Trump to introduce tariffs on imports looks illogical from an economic point of view.

"Are you sure that it will be like Donald said? He already said yesterday that he was ready to negotiate with China and then with someone else to conclude a deal on tariffs. That is, they are ready to step back. Apparently, Donald Trump reckoned, looked and said to himself: "That was a bit radical. Probably, if necessary, we need to first calculate and then step back in certain case," Lukashenko said in an interview with the interstate television and radio company Mir. The head of state's words are quoted by the BelTA news agency.

After all, from an economic point of view, Trump's decision looks illogical," the Belarusian President said. He added that one needs to wait and see "what comes of it." According to the head of the republic, although the US economy is among the world's leading and accounts for a significant share of global GDP, this does not guarantee its sustainability in the face of increased import duties for so many countries.

"They declared war on 75% of countries by GDP: Japan, the European Union, and so on. "Well, we'll get by." Maybe you'll get by, produce your own products to provide for 300 million people, you print the dollar. But that's today. And what will happen tomorrow?" Lukashenko wondered.

On April 2, Trump announced the introduction of customs duties on products from 185 countries and territories. Russia and Belarus are not on this list.