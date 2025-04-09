Israeli warplanes deliver strike on residential building in east Lebanon

BEIRUT, April 9. /TASS/. Fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force delivered an air strike on the city of Baalbek in Lebanon’s east, targeting a building where Syrian refugees were accommodated, the Naharnet news portal wrote.

A few minutes before the air raid, the Israeli army warned residents about the impending attack, and told them to leave the building.

Eyewitnesses said powerful blasts followed the air raid. Ambulances and rescue vehicles were seen in the area. The Lebanese authorities have not yet commented on the consequences.

Meanwhile, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces said it has struck a weapons storage facility belonging to Hezbollah's Aerial Defense Unit.

"The presence of weapons in the area poses a threat to the State of Israel and constitutes a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF said in a statement.