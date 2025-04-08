NATO commander in Europe says US should maintain current reinforcements

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. The Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, US General Christopher Cavoli, said the US should maintain its military posture on the continent as it is following the reinforcements made in 2022.

"It's my advice to maintain that force posture as it is now. We have reviewed periodically since in 2022 we originally surged forces forward. We have periodically reviewed the force structure at both the military level and the policy level. And I have consistently recommended throughout that period to maintain the forces we surged forward, and I would continue to do so," he said as he testified before the US House Armed Services Committee.

"We move forces around frequently. In Europe, our air forces are hopping all around. Our maritime force, or even our ground forces move from place to place. But the principal locations where we have forces right now - that's where they are - and that's where I'm planning to keep them," he went on to say.

NBC earlier reported, citing US and European officials, that the Pentagon was considering the option of withdrawing up to 10,000 troops from Eastern Europe. That’s half of the 20,000 troops that were sent by the previous US administration in 2022 to the countries bordering Ukraine, according to the report.