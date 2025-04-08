Tiraspol concerned about Moldovan authorities’ aggressive rhetoric towards Transnistria

CHISINAU, April 8. /TASS/. Transnistria's Foreign Minister Vitaly Ignatiev has voiced concern over the aggressive rhetoric employed by Moldovan authorities regarding the unrecognized republic.

"Aggressive rhetoric is being used extensively in Moldova in relation to Transnistria and our economic entities and enterprises. This hinders dialogue. We have discussed this issue repeatedly," he stated to the media following a meeting with Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Oleg Serebrian at the OSCE mission office in Bendery.

"The Transnistrian side will prepare a document outlining the statements we hear from Moldovan officials, legislators, both official and unofficial figures, politicians, experts, and even journalists. None of this contributes to an atmosphere conducive to constructive dialogue. This is an abnormal situation," Ignatiev was quoted as saying by Transnistria's TV channel.

During the meeting, the Transnistrian delegation urged Moldova to intensify negotiations aimed at settling bilateral relations. "We emphasized the need for discipline in the negotiation process, as the number of meetings and working contacts has diminished each month. The Moldovan side is evading dialogue," the Transnistrian foreign minister remarked.

Tensions between the two banks of the Dniester escalated last year when the Moldovan authorities imposed duties on transit goods to Transnistria. Following Ukraine's closure of the Transnistrian section of its border with Moldova in 2022, goods can now only enter Transnistria through the Chisinau-controlled territory. Tiraspol has accused Chisinau of exploiting Transnistria's vulnerable position to obstruct the supply of goods and exert pressure.