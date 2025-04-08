Trump expects China’s call to discuss trade deal

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that he was expecting a phone call from the Chinese authorities to discuss trade issues.

The US leader pointed out that he and the acting South Korean president, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, had held a telephone conversation and discussed trade cooperation. "China also wants to make a deal, badly, but they don’t know how to get it started. We are waiting for their call. It will happen!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social page.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of tariffs on exports from 185 countries and territories. Russia was not on the list. The US side has set a tariff for China in the amount of 34%. In turn, the Chinese authorities said that from April 10 they would introduce additional tariffs of 34% on all goods imported from the US.

On Monday, Trump said that he would introduce additional tariffs of 50% on goods imported from China if Beijing did not lift its own retaliatory tariffs.