Over 300 Houthi targets hit by US in Yemen since mid-March — TV

DOHA, April 8. /TASS/. The United States has struck more than 300 Houthi targets since the beginning of an operation against the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah in mid-March, the Qatari-based Al Jazeera television channel said, citing an unnamed US official.

He did not say however which targets were hit but noted the Houthis still have potential for attacks on US warships and commercial vessels.

On March 15, the US started to carry out massive strikes on Houthi facilities in Yemen based on an order from President Donald Trump. The US Central Command said that the goal was to defend American interests and restore freedom of navigation. In response, the Ansar Allah movement attacked the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the northern part of the Red Sea multiple times, using missiles and drones. There were no reports of damage to the vessel.