ROSTOV-ON-DON, April 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s military has conducted at least seven attacks on energy facilities in the Zaporozhye Region since the implementation of a moratorium on strikes on the energy system, established by representatives of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of the commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects, and support for veterans of the Russian Civic Chamber, has told TASS.

"There have been at least seven strikes on energy facilities in the Zaporozhye Region. These include transformer substations, power transmission lines, and points of distribution of electricity to local residents. The attacks involved both drone strikes and targeted fire by the enemy's artillery," Rogov stated on the sidelines of the Integration-2025 forum in Rostov-on-Don.

Following consultations between Russia and the United States in Riyadh, the Kremlin released a list of Russian and Ukrainian facilities that, by mutual agreement, fall under a temporary moratorium on strikes against the energy system. This restriction is effective for 30 days from March 18 and may be automatically revoked in the event of violations. An extension of the moratorium is also possible by mutual consent.

The Integration-2025 Forum, focused on the development of the Donbass and Novorossiya regions, is being held for the second time in Rostov-on-Don. It brings together representatives from federal ministries and agencies as well as officials from seven regions of Russia. TASS serves as the forum’s general information partner.