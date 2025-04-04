Scale of displacement in West Bank unprecedented since 1967 war — UN agency

RABAT, April 4. /TASS/. Israeli military operations have created an extremely alarming situation in the northern West Bank, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said in a statement.

"The ongoing Israeli Forces’ operation in the northern West Bank is causing the largest population displacement since the 1967 war," the statement reads.

According to the UN agency, "it has resulted in systematic destruction, forced displacement, and demolition orders affecting Palestinian families and refugee camps."

UNRWA added that it "works with partners to provide urgent humanitarian aid and psychosocial support to displaced families." "We have also adapted essential services and provide mobile health clinics and online learning," the statement notes.

On January 21, the Israeli army launched a large-scale offensive operation in the northern West Bank, including the refugee camps in Jenin, Tulkarm, Tubas and Nablus. According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, over 40,000 people have been forcibly displaced, while hundreds of homes and crucial infrastructure facilities have been destroyed.

The Six-Day War was fought between Israel and a coalition of Arab states in June 1967, resulting in Israel taking control of the West Bank.