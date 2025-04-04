NATO needs 'road map' for US pivot away from Europe, says Finnish Defense Minister

LONDON, April 4. /TASS/. European countries need to agree on a ‘road map’ with the United States to take on greater responsibility for maintaining security in Europe within NATO, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen told the Financial Times newspaper.

While trying to take on the burden of defending Europe, NATO member states should avoid "a disjointed switch," something that could be exploited by an adversary, the minister said.

According to Hakkanen, "the conventional defense capabilities burden must be shared to taxpayers in Europe." "And now the key question is do we have this joint road map, a timetable <...> so that there will be no window of opportunity for Russia, if the US is shifting the balance too early and Europe is not fast enough," he emphasized.

The Finnish defense minister believes it is crucial to involve key European countries, including Germany, in the process of agreeing on a "timetable" with Washington. Hakkanen also mentioned that he had a "good dialogue" with his US counterpart Pete Hegseth on the issue.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced his plan to require each state in the alliance to increase military spending to 5% of their gross domestic product (GDP), which would include the United States. No one expects that this will be done this in a year or two, but "a pathway has to be real," Rubio noted. "In order for us to build the kind of NATO that has the capability to defend the territories of our nation-states and deter any action that would be aggressive against any one of us," he said.