Ukrainian lawmaker admits US intel crucial for strikes using Western missiles

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Kiev uses the intelligence data it receives from the US to carry out attacks on Russia using Western-made missiles, Alexander Zavitnevich, head of the Ukrainian parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence and member of the pro-government faction Servant of the People, stated in a TV interview.

When asked how Washington’s recent suspension of intelligence sharing had affected Ukraine, he said: "It did have an impact. In particular, it affected the operation of high-precision weapons. It was about both US and European-made weapons, including SCALP and Storm Shadow missiles, US-made HIMARS rockets, and so on." "The bad thing was that it happened instantly, right after the move was announced. The more than week-long suspension affected some operations that involved our military, and also increased risks," the senior Ukrainian lawmaker added.

US President Donald Trump ordered a halt to all military aid to Ukraine a few days after his verbal spat with Vladimir Zelensky at the White House on February 28. The US leader’s decision took effect on the morning of March 4. The move concerned all US military equipment that had not yet reached Ukraine, including weapons transported by aircraft and vessels or waiting to be shipped from transit zones in Poland. Washington also stopped sharing intelligence with Kiev, which is necessary for offensive operations.

Trump decided to immediately resume weapons supplies and intelligence sharing following the US-Ukraine talks that took place in the Saudi city of Jeddah on March 11.