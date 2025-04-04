US expects Kiev’s delegation to visit next week to discuss minerals deal — Treasury chief

NEW YORK, April 4. /TASS/. The Washington administration expects that a technical team from Kiev will arrive in the US next week to discuss a deal on natural resources, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said.

"We’re expecting a Ukrainian technical team at the beginning of next week, and I'm hopeful we can get this thing signed and go back to a win-win situation," he pointed out in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carslon.

The first version of the deal was not signed because of a verbal spat between Vladimir Zelensky and US President Donald Trump at the White House on February 28. Kiev said on March 27 that it had received a new version of the document from the US. It would oblige Ukraine to repay more than $120 billion in aid. The US would control an investment fund that is supposed to be set up for the reconstruction of Ukraine and hold payments charged by Ukraine for issuing mineral extraction licenses, along with royalties for the extraction of resources. The Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly said in this regard that they are still working on a position on the deal, while Zelensky complained about Washington changing the deal’s terms. However, Trump said if Zelensky backed out of the deal, he was going to have "big, big problems.".