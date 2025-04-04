Top Hungarian diplomat doubts NATO’s ability to send peacekeepers to Ukraine

BUDAPEST, April 4. /TASS/. NATO won’t be able to send peacekeeping forces to Ukraine because Russia strongly opposes the idea, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjaro said.

According to him, the issue was not discussed at the recent NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels. "Perhaps, the issue of peacekeeping forces [for Ukraine] will have to be addressed somehow in the future," but hardly anyone believes that their deployment is possible right now because it would be a wrong decision, the top diplomat told Hungarian journalists in the Belgian capital.

Szijjarto added that Moscow opposed the deployment of peacekeepers from NATO countries to Ukraine, so attempts to send such forces to the country could lead to a direct conflict between the North Atlantic Alliance and Russia, which would mean the start of World War III. "One might ask if the Russians are doing the right thing or not, but I look at it from the perspective of the final result. And I hope that no one wants World War III," the Hungarian foreign minister added.

Earlier, Szijjarto said that it would be possible to address the issue of peacekeeping forces for Ukraine only after a ceasefire deal was reached and negotiations began on a long-term peace agreement.