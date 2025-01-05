Zelensky uses foul language, blames West for not providing help

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky used bad language when talking about Western partners in an interview with US journalist Lex Fridman.

Zelensky used profanities in Russian during the interview. He did not give the interview in Russian as the journalist had suggested but used Russian words many times talked obscenities several times on the video released by the Zelensky’s office.

In his opinions, Western partners were to attempt to "intimidate" Moscow by sanctions and arms supplies to Kiev even before February 24, 2022. "Everybody said something, forecasted and so on but I requested just one, primarily from the United States, <...> give me two things - reinforce us with weapons but the best thing is to reinforce us with preconditions. These are not the weapons; these are the sanctions in the first instance," Zelensky said.

"The fact is that we did not receive aid. If we consider that words are the aid, well then, we received plenty of that," he added.