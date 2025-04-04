Ukraine may face devastating consequences due to Trump's tariffs — MP

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/ The consequences for Ukraine stemming from the recent introduction of new trade tariffs by the United States are likely to be adverse and potentially disastrous, particularly if EU countries actively oppose Washington. This assessment was shared by Daniil Getmantsev, the head of the Verkhovna Rada’s committee on finance, tax, and customs policy, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

"The consequences will depend on specific decisions, but all of them will undoubtedly be detrimental, and some may even be catastrophic," he stated.

Getmantsev emphasized that the EU is Ukraine's top trading partner. "EU countries can impose tariffs to protect their producers, not only from the US but also from other exporters," he added. As a result, Ukraine could lose its primary market for products. However, he expressed hope that European capitals would refrain from implementing overly drastic measures in this regard.

Getmantsev noted that the 10-percent tariffs imposed by Washington on Ukrainian goods do not pose a serious threat at this point.

"In the structure of exports to the United States, pig iron occupies a critical position. For exporters in this sector, the decision will be pivotal, as 72.6% of all pig iron exports go to the United States. The same applies to pipes valued at $113 million; this will be quite painful, impacting about 20% of our rolled pipe exports. In total, around 90 types of goods will be affected," he explained.

At the same time, Getmantsev acknowledged that Kiev currently lacks the capacity to support Ukrainian exporters, as this would necessitate additional expenditures from an already strained budget. He expressed hope for negotiations with the United States that might alleviate the tariff burden. "I believe we are still in a vulnerable position. However, I am convinced that the negotiating power of the economy ministry is strong enough to achieve favorable outcomes," he said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of a 10%-tariff on all US trading partners, with even higher taxes for some countries. Ukraine, which had been exempt from trade duties during the administration of former President Joe Biden, is now among the nations subject to this 10-percent tariff. Notably, Russia and Belarus are not included in the list of countries facing these levies.