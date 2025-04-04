Russian envoy says Trump determined to find pathway to real, lasting settlement in Ukraine

NEW YORK, April 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s administration is determined to find real and lasting options for resolving the crisis in Ukraine, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev told CNN.

"Prior to that some people were advocating solutions they knew were not possible. So there was a focus to take a position that is not a real solution and to say ‘do this, do this’ knowing that’s not possible," he said. "With Trump administration, we are now in the realm of thinking about what is possible, what can really work and how we can find a long-term solution.".