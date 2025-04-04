MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance recognizes that Europe has much bigger problems than Russia, something European leaders acknowledge behind closed doors but won’t announce publicly, Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's Direct Investment Fund and presidential special envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, said.

In a post on his Telegram channel, Dmitriev noted that Vance had laid the truth bare: "Russia is not Europe's main problem." He praised the US vice president for his directness, adding that he doesn’t mince words like officials in Brussels like to do. "Vance tells it like it is, unlike Brussels bureaucrats who hide behind empty catchphrases," Dmitriev wrote.

His remarks came after Vance's interview with Newsmax, where he argued that Europe should focus on addressing its own problems rather than seeking out new adversaries. Dmitriev echoed this sentiment, criticizing European leaders for labeling Russia as an existential threat to the continent while neglecting deep-seated internal issues.