Russian envoy says US firms that fled country lost $300 bln in potential income

NEW YORK, April 4. /TASS/. American companies have already lost about $300 billion in potential profits after leaving the Russian market, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev told Fox News.

"What we see is that actually US companies lost around $300 billion of foregone profit from withdrawing from Russia. So I think sanctions may be lifted when US companies want to go back, want to take advantage of business opportunities in Russia, but right now Russia is not making any preconditions, not asking for specific sanction relief," he said.