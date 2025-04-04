Russia unlikely to benefit from US tariffs, which share global economy — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Moscow is unlikely to experience any positive effects from the US tariffs, as the turmoil in the global economy will require careful actions from Russia, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question from TASS at a briefing.

"It’s unlikely that these US tariffs will be beneficial. The global economy is responding very emotionally to these decisions. We are witnessing a high level of turbulence in international markets, and of course, the world economy is currently in turmoil," he said.

"We are hearing rather unfavorable forecasts from various economists, including those who are globally renowned," he said. "In such a storm, we must be very vigilant in order to minimize the negative consequences for our economy," Peskov added.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced the imposition of customs tariffs on goods from 185 countries and territories. On April 5, universal 10% tariffs will come into effect, followed by individual, higher tariffs for certain countries on April 9. On April 3, Washington also imposed a 25% tariff on all cars imported into the US. Russia is absent from this list. As explained by the White House, the existing sanctions against Moscow already minimize trade with Russia, thus making the introduction of any additional restrictions unnecessary.