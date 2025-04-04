Ukraine’s army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 40 UAVs in past day

BELGOROD, April 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s military attacked eight districts of Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with 41 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 26 munitions over the past 24 hours, injuring a civilian, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"In the Shebekinsky municipal district, the town of Shebekino, the villages of Belyanka, Murom, Novaya Tavolzhanka and Rzhevka came under two bombardments by 10 munitions and attacks by 18 drones, of which 17 were suppressed and shot down. In the evening, a man turned to the Shebekino central district hospital after suffering from a drone detonation at a parking lot of a commercial company," the governor wrote, adding that the attacks damaged a commercial facility, seven cars and an outbuilding in the district.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military attacked the Graivoronsky district with six munitions and six UAVs, damaging a Gazel minivan and two cars. The Belgorodsky district came under an attack by seven munitions and three Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged three private homes and an outbuilding, he specified.

The Valuisky district came under an attack by six Ukrainian drones, which damaged two private homes and an electric power transmission line. Emergency response teams have restored power supply. In the village of Svedunovka, a gas supply line was damaged. Emergency services have eliminated the gas leak. In the Volokonovsky district, a Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive on the village of Tishanka, damaging a trade outlet, the governor said.

Russian air defense systems shot down three Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs over the Alekseyevsky and Rakityansky districts, with no injuries or damage reported, he said.

"In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, the villages of Vyazovoye and Staroselye came under one bombardment by three munitions and an attack by four drones, with no injuries or damage reported," the governor said.