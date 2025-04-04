Russia lodges protest with Moldovan ambassador over expulsion of three diplomats

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Moldova’s ambassador to Moscow, Lilian Darii, has received a strong protest regarding the Moldovan authorities' decision to declare three Russian embassy staff members personae non gratae.

"On April 4, the ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to Russia, Lilian Darii, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. A strong protest was voiced in response to the Moldovan authorities' decision on March 31 to declare three employees of the Russian embassy in Chisinau personae non gratae due to alleged activities incompatible with their diplomatic status," stated the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The ministry emphasized that "the embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Moldova operates in strict accordance with the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961. Any attempts to accuse the Russian diplomatic mission of interfering in the internal affairs of the Republic of Moldova are without merit."

"Darii received a note from the Russian Foreign Ministry stating that, based on the principle of reciprocity, the Russian side has declared three employees of the Moldovan embassy in Russia persona non grata. They are required to leave our country," the Foreign Ministry added.