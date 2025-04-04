Musk joins Trump in call for the release of Le Pen

WASHINGTON, April 4. /TASS/. US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who heads the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), demanded on X that the government of France release the National Rally party’s parliamentary faction leader Marine Le Pen.

"Free Le Pen!", he shared a post on X with a screengrab of US President Donald Trump criticizing Le Pen’s sentencing on his Truth Social media. Earlier, the US leader called the verdict against Le Pen witch hunt and demanded her release.

On Monday, a Paris court handed Le Pen a four-year prison sentence, two years to be served as a suspended sentence and the other two under house arrest with an electronic monitoring device. Another stipulation of the verdict is that she is not allowed to run in the French presidential election in 2027. The far-right politician herself slammed the election ban as politically motivated.