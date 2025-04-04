Ukraine hits Russian energy sites six times over day — top brass

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Russian energy sites in the Bryansk, Tambov and Lipetsk Regions a half dozen times over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Kiev regime has carried out six attacks on Russian energy infrastructure facilities," the ministry said, adding that facilities in the Bryansk, Tambov and Lipetsk Regions were targeted.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on April 3 at 11:28 p.m. Moscow time [8:28 p.m. GMT], a low-pressure gas pipeline was damaged as a result of an attack by a Ukrainian strike drone on a settlement in the Bryansk Region. On April 4 at 12:36 a.m. Moscow time (9:36 p.m. GMT on April 3), also as a result of an attack by a Ukrainian strike drone, an internal low-pressure gas pipeline was damaged. In both cases, consumers were cut off from gas due to the strikes. Also on April 4, dozens of residents in the Klimovsky district were left without power as a result of the deliberate shelling of the Bryanskenergo power facility, the local branch of Russia’s Rosseti grid operator.

"At 5:05 a.m. Moscow time [2:05 a.m. GMT] on April 4 in Kotovsk, part of the Tambov Region, a Ukrainian strike drone damaged a low-pressure gas distribution pipeline at Gazprom Gazoraspredelenie Tambov JSC. Consumers were left without gas supply. In the Lipetsk Region, on April 4, at 8:10 a.m. Moscow time [5:10 a.m. GMT], as a result of an attack by a Ukrainian strike drone on an energy facility in Novonikolayevka of the Lipetskenergo branch of Russia’s Rosseti grid operator, people living in the Lipetsk district lost access to power," the Russian Defense Ministry added.