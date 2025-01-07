US announces sanctions against Hungarian cabinet official

WASHINGTON, January 7. /TASS/. The US Treasury and State Department announced sanctions against the head of the Hungarian Prime Minister's Cabinet Office, Antal Rogan.

"Minister Rogan has played a central role in enabling a system in Hungary that has benefitted himself and his party at the expense of the Hungarian people," US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement. "Rogan’s activity is emblematic of the broader climate of impunity in Hungary where key elements of the state have been captured by oligarchs and undemocratic actors."

"We continue to urge Hungary’s leaders to address corruption proactively, unequivocally, and decisively," he went on to say.

Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Bradley Smith said in a separate statement that, "the United States will not hesitate to hold accountable individuals, like Rogan, who use the power of their office to illicitly enrich themselves and their cronies at the expense of their country and their fellow citizens."

"Rogan has orchestrated Hungary’s system for distributing public contracts and resources to cronies loyal to himself and the Fidesz political party. Rogan orchestrated schemes designed to control several strategic sectors of the Hungarian economy and to divert proceeds from those sectors to himself and to reward loyalists from his political party," Smith went on to say.

Neither statement provides any proof.