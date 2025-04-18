Almost 80% of Russians trust Putin, latest poll reveals

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The level of trust in President Vladimir Putin among the Russian public stands at 79%, while 80% of respondents approve of his job performance, a survey conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed.

The poll, carried out between March 11-13, surveyed 1,500 respondents. "When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 79% of participants responded affirmatively (a 1% decrease). The majority also endorsed of the president’s job performance (80%, a 1% decrease)," the service said.

A total of 54% of those polled said they approved of the Russian government’s handling of the country (a 2% decrease), while 58% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance (a 2% decrease).

Support for the ruling United Russia party fell by 2% to 44%. Support for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) remained at 8%, while support for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia held steady at 9%. The A Just Russia-For Truth party’s support decreased by 1% to 3%, while support for the New People party rose by 1% to 3%.