Trump's coming to power won’t affect international military aid to Ukraine — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, January 8. /TASS/. The arrival of the administration of US President-elect Donald Trump will not affect the work of the group of Western countries coordinating arms supplies to Ukraine, a high-ranking Pentagon representative told a briefing on Tuesday.

"I can't speak for what the incoming administration will decide about its role [within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG)], but I'm very confident of European commitment … ability … experience and extraordinary belief in the mission," he said.

The Pentagon spokesman expressed confidence that Western countries' work to strengthen Ukraine's military capabilities "will continue one way or another."

The 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, the Western group coordinating arms deliveries to Kiev, will be held at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on January 9 and will be attended by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.