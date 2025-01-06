Ukrainian forces partially pushed back from Kurakhovo power plant in DPR

DONETSK, January 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian units have been pushed back from part of the premises of the Kurakhovo Thermal Power Plant in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), sources in Russian security structures told TASS.

According to them, combat for the plant’s administrative building is underway.

"The adversary has been pushed back from part of the thermal power plant’s premises. However, combat is still underway. Right now, the administrative building is one of the hotspots of fighting. A lot of work in the industrial zone is still ahead," the sources said.