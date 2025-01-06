Arrest warrant against Korean President to be extended — news agency

SEOUL, January 6. /TASS/. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) of the Republic of Korea intends to apply to court for extension of the arrest warrant against President Yoon Suk Yeol, Yonhap news agency reported.

"We are thinking of writing an application to court for extension of the arrest warrant today. We plan to listen to the position of the National Office of Investigation and submit the application," the agency said, citing high-ranking CIO official.

CIO decided to delegate execution of the arrest warrant against the president to police this night. The warrant expires on January 6. It was assumed earlier that CIO may apply for a new warrant or attempt to extend the existing one.