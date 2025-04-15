Russian firm unveils AI-powered 'smart assistant' for African hotel industry

MARRAKESH, April 15. /TASS/. Alakris Group is offering a "smart assistant" technology powered by artificial intelligence to hotels in Africa, President of the Russian company Vladislav Kostitsyn told TASS.

Alakris Group, along with other Russian enterprises, is participating in the GITEX Africa exhibition running from April 14 to 16.

"Our company is engaged in the creation of firmware and intelligent systems for tourism. We came to Morocco, a major tourist destination, to propose the integration of our AI-powered platform, which can be described as a 'smart assistant,'" Kostitsyn said.

"This solution allows guests to order meals or services from their hotel room using voice commands, without needing to contact the front desk. We built this platform in Skolkovo, piloted it in Russia, and are now rolling it out in Africa," the CEO noted.

"Our system can be used in hotels across all star ratings - the only variation lies in the hardware. For instance, luxury hotels can install a voice-capturing speaker in each room. In more budget-friendly hotels, guests can simply download an app," he added.

"Our solution could attract attention not only in Morocco but throughout Africa, where economic activity is expanding," Kostitsyn said.