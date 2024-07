Russia held five prisoner swaps with Ukraine in 2024, returning 555 servicemen

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Wednesday’s prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine became the fifth this year, giving Russia an opportunity to bring back home 555 of its servicemen in total.

According to earlier announcements by the Russian Defense Ministry, previous exchanges took place on January 31, February 9, May 31, June 25 and July 17.

On Wednesday, 95 Russian servicemen returned to their homeland.

On June 25, Russia brought back 90 servicemen, on May 31 - 75 servicemen, on February 9 - 100 servicemen and on January 31 - 195 servicemen. In return, Russia handed over to Ukraine a corresponding number of Ukrainian soldiers.

The United Arab Emirates mediated all those exchanges.