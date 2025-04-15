Russian Finance Ministry to hold federal loan bonds auctions on April 16

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Finance will hold an auction to offer two issues of federal loan (OFZ) bonds with the fixed coupon yield on April 16.

Fixed-income OFZ bonds of Issue 26248 mature on May 16, 2040 and fixed-income OFZ bonds of Issue 26242 mature on August 29, 2029 will be offered to investors, the ministry said. Bonds will be offered in the amount of balances available for offering in these issues.

Bids for the auctions can be submitted via the Moscow Exchange or the St. Petersburg Currency Exchange.

Settlements under transactions made at the auctions will be performed on the next business day.