Taiwan registers 7 Chinese aircraft, 7 ships approaching island

HONG KONG, January 6. /TASS/. Taiwan’s armed forces have detected seven aircraft and seven ships of the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA), approaching the island over the past day, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense reported.

"7 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s southwestern and eastern ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and employed CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and coastal missile systems in response to the detected activities," it said in a statement on its website.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after being defeated in China’s civil war. Since then, Taiwan has preserved the flag and some other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed in mainland China before the Communists came to power. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces and this position is supported by most countries, including Russia.