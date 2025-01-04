All Ukrainian ATACMS missiles fired at Belgorod Region downed — top brass

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. All ATACMS missiles launched from the territory of Ukraine towards Russia's Belgorod Region were shot down by the S-400 and the Pantsir-SM air defense systems, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On January 3, 2025, the Ukrainian armed forces attempted to carry out a missile attack on the Belgorod Region with US-made ATACMS missiles. The crews of the S-400 and Pantsir-SM air defense systems countered the attack and shot down all the ATACMS missiles," the ministry said.

According to it, Russian servicemen will retaliate against these actions of the Kiev regime supported by Western curators.